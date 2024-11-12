Paris agreement climate goals ‘in great peril’, warns UN

BAKU - The Paris climate agreement’s goals “are in great peril” and 2024 is on track to break new temperature records, the United Nations warned Monday as COP29 talks opened in Baku. The period from 2015 to 2024 will also be the warmest decade ever recorded, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a new report based on six international datasets. WMO chief Celeste Saulo said she was sounding the “red alert”. “It’s another SOS for the planet,” she told reporters in Baku. The warming trend is accelerating the shrinking of glaciers and sea-level rise, and unleashing extreme weather that has wrought havoc on communities and economies around the world. “The ambitions of the Paris Agreement are in great peril,” the WMO climate and weather agency said as global leaders gathered for high-stakes climate talks in Azerbaijan. Under the Paris agreement, nearly every nation on Earth committed to work to limit warming to “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to below 1.5C. But the EU climate monitor Copernicus has already said that 2024 will exceed 1.5C. This does not amount to an immediate breach of the Paris deal, which measures temperatures over decades, but it suggests the world is far off track on its goals.

The WMO, which relies on a broader dataset, also said 2024 would likely breach the 1.5C limit, and break the record set just last year.