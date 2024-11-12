PCB rejects 'hybrid model' for Champions Trophy after India’s refusal to visit Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed the idea of a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 in response to India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Following directives from the Pakistani government, the PCB communicated its stance to the International Cricket Council (ICC), emphasizing the firm position on hosting rights.

In a letter to the ICC, the PCB formally requested clarification on India’s refusal and stressed that Pakistan would not participate in matches against India at any alternate venue if India declines to play in Pakistan.

On November 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC that the Indian government had advised against sending the team to Pakistan. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to ongoing political tensions between the nations, whereas Pakistan has visited India four times over the past 16 years, most recently for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.