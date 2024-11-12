Tuesday, November 12, 2024
PM Shehbaz, Danish PM agree to boost economic, climate ties

PM Shehbaz, Danish PM agree to boost economic, climate ties
Web Desk
9:26 PM | November 12, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized strengthening economic ties with Denmark through collaborative partnerships

During his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including politics, trade, investment, agriculture, information technology, and climate change. They highlighted the importance of green transition and infrastructure development in their bilateral relationship.

They also agreed on the need to deepen collaboration and build global consensus on key climate change priorities to protect the planet from its adverse effects.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark, Prime Minister Frederiksen expressed her willingness to work closely with Pakistan to further boost economic ties and address regional and global issues of mutual interest.

