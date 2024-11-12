PM Shehbaz to visit Baku today to attend Climate Action Summit

Islamabad - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Azerbaijan capital Baku on Tuesday (today) to participate in the 29th session of the UN’s Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP).

The conference started in Baku on Monday, drawing delegations from 198 countries around the world. The COP 29 will continue until 22 November. High-ranking officials have begun to stream into the city ahead of the opening ceremony. However several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmannuel Macron were not in attendance at COP 29.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his to visit Baku, Azerbaijan on 12-13 November will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on 13 November 2024. He will also attend several High-Level events on the sidelines of the Summit, and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29. At the COP29, Pakistan will call for balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation. It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals.

Pakistan will also underscore the historical responsibility and the principle of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibility and call on developed nations to undertake deeper emission carbon.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior officials.