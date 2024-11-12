PM Shehbaz urges developed nations to take lead on climate action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on developed nations to take a leading role in addressing climate change.

Speaking at the Climate Finance Roundtable Conference hosted by Pakistan in Baku, he emphasized the need to implement the United Nations Framework on tackling environmental challenges. Sharif highlighted the severe impact of climate change on Pakistan, pointing out that the country has suffered two devastating floods and will require $6.8 trillion to combat climate issues by 2030.

Earlier, the prime minister joined global leaders at the opening session of the "World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit," part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. He later participated in a group photo with other leaders at the summit's opening.

Throughout the summit, the prime minister will deliver an address, participate in various high-level events, and hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders.