Police arrest 7 outlaws in Attock raids

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven outlaws in raids conducted across various areas, with cases registered under relevant laws and all suspects remanded in custody.

According to details, police apprehended six drug peddlers from different locations, seizing seven kilograms of charas and ten liters of liquor from them. Those arrested include Jawad, Parvez, Usman, Wahid, and Faisal.

In a separate operation, police arrested Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Rawalpindi, and recovered 50 tolas of stolen jewelry from him. He had reportedly stolen it from the residence of Faisal Abbas, a resident of Pind Fatehjang.