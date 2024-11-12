Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

Staff Reporter
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police in their continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession. The Station House officer (SHO) GOR police station Inspector Washdev, acting on a tip-off, alongwith staff arrested four drug peddlers— Fida Hussain Jamali, Sameer Mulla Khel, Abbas Khaskheli and Muhammad rafique and recovered  a huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession. The police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

Staff Reporter

