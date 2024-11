In an unexpected move, police detained several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief while they were on their way to meet Imran Khan.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza were taken into custody near Adiala Jail, where they intended to visit PTI founder Imran Khan.

They were subsequently transferred to the Adiala police post.