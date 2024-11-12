President thanks Xi’s goodwill message, says will visit China soon

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has extended his sincere gratitude to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his message of goodwill following an injury President Asif Ali Zardari sustained on October 31, 2024.

In a letter dated November 3, 2024, President Xi had conveyed his concern over the injury and expressed his sincere wishes for President Zardari’s swift recovery. He had warmly invited President Zardari to visit China at a mutually convenient time, reaffirming the depth of the Pakistan-China friendship. In his response, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his appreciation for President Xi’s thoughtful message, noting how touched he was by the outpouring of support from China’s leadership and people. He conveyed his eagerness to visit China at a mutually convenient date in the near future with the aim at further strengthening the long-standing and ironclad bond between the two nations.

Both the leaders highlighted the importance of the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China, recognizing the unique friendship that has consistently grown stronger amid shifting global dynamics.

President Xi underscored his commitment to building a closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era, aimed at delivering even greater benefits for the people of both countries.

President Zardari echoed these sentiments, thanking President Xi for his visionary leadership and steadfast support in advancing the Pakistan-China relationship.