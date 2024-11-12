Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan for COP-29 summit

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan for COP-29 summit
Web Desk
12:11 PM | November 12, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for a three-day official visit to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP-29) summit. He was warmly received at Baku Airport by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the COP-29 Climate Action Summit, where global leaders will discuss key climate action initiatives.

