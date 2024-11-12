Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif holds key meetings with world leaders at COP-29

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a series of informal meetings with global leaders during his visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the opening session of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP-29) Climate Action Summit. The Prime Minister engaged in discussions on climate change, bilateral relations, and global environmental issues.

During the summit, Prime Minister Sharif met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they discussed cooperation on climate change and other matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the UAE.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan on environmental pollution and climate change, aiming to address these global challenges together.

In addition to these high-profile meetings, Prime Minister Sharif met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, where both leaders discussed strengthening Pakistan-UK cooperation in various sectors.

The Prime Minister also engaged with the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon, respectively. Their discussions centered on the protection of glaciers and water resources in Central Asia, as well as expanding communication and transport links between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Prime Minister Sharif also met with Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser to the Interim Government, Dr. Mohammad Yunus. The meetings focused on the rising temperatures, the threat of rising sea levels, and forest conservation in South Asia. Additionally, the discussions included ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

These engagements highlight Pakistan's active role in addressing global climate issues and fostering stronger ties with its regional and international partners.