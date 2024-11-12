Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed by UN chief and Azerbaijani president at COP-29

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival at the inaugural session of the COP-29 Climate Action Summit in Baku on November 12, 2024.

The summit, a key international gathering on climate action, marks a significant moment for global leaders to discuss measures to combat climate change and its adverse effects. Prime Minister Sharif’s presence at COP-29 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and contributing to global efforts to mitigate its impact.

The reception at the summit also highlighted the importance of collaboration between nations, with the UN and Azerbaijan playing pivotal roles in hosting and facilitating climate discussions. Prime Minister Sharif is expected to engage in key deliberations on climate action, with a focus on sustainable development and environmental protection.