Tuesday, November 12, 2024
PTI submits second review petition challenging SC intra-party elections verdict

Web Desk
6:50 PM | November 12, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a second review petition challenging the Supreme Court's October 21 ruling on intra-party elections.

In the petition, PTI named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other parties as respondents. The party argued that the Supreme Court's decision was one-sided, pointing to comments and judgments by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa as being unfavorable toward PTI and its founder.

PTI claimed that Advocate Hamid Khan's arguments regarding these remarks were not considered.

The petition also referenced Justice Isa’s rulings on reserved seats and requested that the appeals against the January 13 and October 21 decisions be accepted, with a fresh hearing on the matter.

