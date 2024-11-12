PTI govt failed to meet TBTTP target: AGP report

ISLAMABAD - The Auditor General of Pakistan has observed that the PTI government failed to achieve the plantation target under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP), and planted 1,227.14 million (37 per cent) less plants against the target of 3,296.00 million, during the period from 2019 to 2023.

The Auditor General of Pakistan in its audit report of the Climate Change Minister for the Audit Year 2023-24 and Special Audit of National Strategic Support Unit of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (NSSU-TBTTP) for FY 2022-23, has also pointed out serious irregularities in the hiring process of employees of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP).

It was observed during the Audit that funds amounting to Rs. 109,380 million were earmarked under forestry component of TBTTP for the period 2019-20 to 2022-23. Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives (M/o PD&SI) released funds amounting to Rs. 24.053 billion to TBTTP under forestry component during financial year 2019-2023. During the Audit of National Strategic Support Unit of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (NSSU-TBTTP), for financial years 2022-23, it was observed that during the period from 2019 to 2023, against the target plantation of 3,296.00 million plants, only 2,068.86 million plants were actually planted. As a result, 1,227.14 million plants could not be planted.

Similarly, according to the PC-I of TBTTP, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Lab will be established at National Strategic Support Unit (NSSU) Islamabad. National Strategic Support Unit of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (NSSU-TBTTP) under the MoCC&EC established a GIS Section at NSSU Islamabad for progress review and monitoring.

A total of 22,836 plantation sites for the Forestry Component were reported to NSSU-TBTTP from all provinces between FY 2019-20 to 2022-23. However, PMUs reported only 17,406 plantation sites during the same period in GIS format. The GIS format data for 5,430 sites (22,836 - 17,406) was not submitted by the Project Management Units (PMUs).

During the financial year 2019-22, physical monitoring was conducted for only 1,168 sites, representing 6% of the total reported 19,326 GIS-integrated plantation sites. No database for TBTTP wildlife component activities was developed in the GIS system. An amount of Rs. 37.00 million was allocated in the PC-I for purchase of various essential equipment i.e. computer server, GPS devices, imaging drone with HD camera and sensors, 3D LIDAR sensor, android application development tools, ArcGIS software products, high-resolution satellite imagery, as well as resources for printing and forest atlas preparation. However, these essential equipments had not been procured till date of audit viz November 2023. Audit held that non-obtaining of GIS format based data of 5,430 plantations sites and non-development of wildlife component database was serious lapse on the part of management which resulted into lack of proper evidence based physical monitoring. Initial observation was issued on 10.08.2023. The management replied that the non-availability of GIS format data for 1,794 sites in KP was due to security reasons. Physical monitoring was conducted in AJK, GB, Balochistan, and KP for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

A wildlife geo-database existed for spatial activities such as national parks. The GIS analysts utilized free software like QGIS, ILWIS, and MAVERICK which not only successfully completed activities but also saved a significant amount of financial resources for the Government of Pakistan. The reply of the management was not satisfactory because no documentary evidence for actual monitored sites was provided. Further, data from TBTTP indicated only 6% monitoring rate which was not justified. Moreover, no supporting documentation or certificate regarding the availability of GIS format data for wildlife activities and the analysis of non-overlapping project activities was provided. DAC meeting was held on 14.11.2023.

The DAC directed that the matter may be placed before the PSC for deliberation specifically on the issue of GIS format data availability and analysis, physical monitoring of forestry and wildlife component activities and GIS Lab equipment, procurement of high resolution satellite imagery for Pre & Post plantation analysis, forest atlas preparation and printing etc. The outcome of the same may be presented in the next DAC meeting.

An amount of Rs. 15.593 billion was earmarked under the wildlife component. Federal Governments released funds amounting to Rs. 318.358 million to Provincial Wildlife Departments during financial year 2022-23 for wildlife activities under the TBTTP. During Audit of NSSUTBTTP, it was observed that the Provincial Wildlife Departments did not initiate various activities/targets as provided in work plan/PC-I.

The targets of wildlife component could not be initiated and funds could not be utilized, however NSSU did not take up the matter for corrective measures and achievement of the planned targets. Audit held that non-initiation of wildlife activities resulted into non-achievement of planned targets of the program. Initial observation was issued on 10.08.2023. The management replied that TBTTP will ensure that all activities were expedited and completed by the executing agencies to achieve intended outcomes of the program. DAC meeting was held on 14.11.2023. The DAC directed TBTTP to prepare a progress report on the provincial wildlife component and place it in the PSC meeting for deliberation and the outcome of the same may be shared in the next DAC meeting.

The audit report pointed out irregularities in recruitment of officers/ officials in TBTTP saying that appointments were made without screening test.

The NSSU-TBTTP advertised vacant positions on 29.09.2022. In response to advertisement, 8,801 applicants applied for the positions, out of which 144 applicants were shortlisted for interview by the scrutiny committee.

During the audit of NSSU-TBTTP for financial years 2022-23, it was observed that the appointments were made on interview basis without conducting any screening test of the candidates.

The initial screening test for shortlisting of candidates was ruled out to fill the vacant posts on urgent basis. Advertisement for recruitment of nine posts was published on 29.09.2022, however, the recruitment was not completed within 120 days as required under rules. The offer of appointment for the post of DPD Finance and Admin, Monitoring and Evaluation and Wildlife was issued on 29.03.2023, 29.03.2023 and 01.08.2023 respectively. The recruitment of remaining posts was not finalized till date audit i.e. August, 2023.

Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) comprised of 5 members instead of 3 members in violation of rules. Scrutiny of record i.e. interview sheets revealed that lump sum interview marks were awarded to the candidates instead of criteria of 40% and 30% each member as given in the rules.

Minutes of the meeting of shortlisting committee showing required education and experience as per ToRs and the detail of education and experience held by the shortlisted candidates was not available on record.

Moreover, the evidence of record pertaining to issuance of interview call letters i.e. Urgent Mail Service (UMS) receipts / email to the successful candidate was not available. Audit held that recruitment of candidates without adherence to recruitment policy was violation of relevant rules.

The management replied that three positions of Deputy Directors are policy level positions, which were better assessed by interviews and not by screening tests. The recruitment process was delayed due to the change of the government and one candidate had forwarded application for his rejection, which caused delayed. The departmental Selection Committee was chaired by the Secretary, the Chair can distribute the marks equally to members of committee being the competent authority. The reply of the management was not satisfactory as the procedure prescribed for recruitments by the Establishment Division was not followed. DAC meeting was held on 14.11.2023. The DAC directed the department to conduct fact finding inquiry for violation of the prescribed procedure laid down by the Establishment Division and take the matter with Establishment Division. The outcome may be shared in the next DAC meeting.