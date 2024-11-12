PU, NAB organise event on anti-corruption

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that art is a good source to create awareness against corruption. He was addressing at the ‘Wall of Culture Painting Competition’ organized by Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Brighto Paints in connection with the anti-corruption campaign, here on Monday. On this occasion, Director NAB Imran Sohail, Additional Director Attia Azmat, Acting Director Student Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members, administrative officers and students were present.

A total of thirteen teams from different universities participated in these competitions. The team of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design won the first position. The second position was won by the teams of Punjab University College of Art and Design and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design. Similarly, the third position went to Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that NAB and PU are giving a positive message against corruption through anti-corruption activities, which is commendable. He said that a picture is worth more than a thousand words. He said that the platform of PU is always ready for the promotion of positive activities.

Imran Sohail said that NAB will continue to play a dynamic role to create a corruption-free society. He said that students have proved to be responsible citizens by providing awareness about anti-corruption through excellent creative work. In the event, students made various sketches on the wall of Punjab University to create a corruption-free society.

Later, certificates of appreciation and medals were distributed among students who participated in the competition.