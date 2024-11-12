Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab expands school, college closures to five more divisions amid smog crisis

Punjab expands school, college closures to five more divisions amid smog crisis
Web Desk
1:03 PM | November 12, 2024
National

In response to worsening air pollution, the Punjab government has extended the closure of educational institutions to five additional divisions: Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal.

According to the Environmental Protection Department’s notification, schools from nursery to grade 12, along with academies and tuition centers, will remain closed from November 13 to 17. Earlier closures in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad will also persist.

To curb public health risks, the Lahore district administration has suspended outdoor activities from November 11 to 17, restricting sports, events, and outdoor dining, while religious gatherings are exempt.

Shops and markets must close by 8 PM, with exceptions for grocery stores, medical facilities, and petrol pumps. In addition, Lahore’s Parks and Horticulture Authority is intensifying efforts to clean green spaces to help reduce pollution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024