Punjab expands school, college closures to five more divisions amid smog crisis

In response to worsening air pollution, the Punjab government has extended the closure of educational institutions to five additional divisions: Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal.

According to the Environmental Protection Department’s notification, schools from nursery to grade 12, along with academies and tuition centers, will remain closed from November 13 to 17. Earlier closures in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad will also persist.

To curb public health risks, the Lahore district administration has suspended outdoor activities from November 11 to 17, restricting sports, events, and outdoor dining, while religious gatherings are exempt.

Shops and markets must close by 8 PM, with exceptions for grocery stores, medical facilities, and petrol pumps. In addition, Lahore’s Parks and Horticulture Authority is intensifying efforts to clean green spaces to help reduce pollution.