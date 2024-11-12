Punjab records 63 new dengue cases

LAHORE - The Health Department reported 63 new cases of dengue fever on Monday, bringing the province’s total to 6,901 cases for the year. Most of the new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 59 infections, while single case emerged in Lahore, Chakwal, Sahiwal, and Okara. So far this week,750 new cases were registered across the province. Health authorities had assured the public that hospitals were well-equipped with essential medications and prepared to handle the increasing number of patients.

Health officials were urging residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate standing water to prevent further spread of Dengue. They had emphasized the need for preventive measures and called for public cooperation with health teams working in affected areas.

To assist the public, the Health Department had established a helpline at 1033 for those seeking information or wishing to report Dengue-related concerns. The department was calling for increased public awareness and strict adherence to preventive actions to curb dengue cases across Punjab.