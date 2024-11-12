RDA to build cycling track in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - The Rawalpindi Development Authority has decided to build the first-ever cycling track in Rawalpindi city and has started project planning on an urgent basis.

Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority, Kinza Murtaza, shared this development during an interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi. She stated that RDA aims to construct a dedicated cycling track for cyclists starting from Katchari Chowk, Rawalpindi, to Faizabad Interchange—a junction connecting the twin cities.

“The track will be laid on both sides of the road, and motorcyclists will also be allowed to use it to facilitate them,” she informed.

When asked about the cost and mode of implementation, she explained that the plan is underway to complete it under corporate social responsibility with private sector support. However, if necessary, the project will be executed using RDA’s own resources as it is a public and environmentally friendly initiative.

She highlighted that, besides cost, the major challenge for this project is the extensive encroachments on Murree Road and announced that a coordinated anti-encroachment drive would soon be launched.

Addressing the issue of illegal housing societies, the DG mentioned that approximately 200 unauthorized housing societies are currently operating within their jurisdiction. The RDA has repeatedly warned the general public against investing in these illegal projects. She also pointed out that the cybercrime section of the Federal Investigation Agency has not been cooperating with RDA to curb misleading content on social media platforms by these illegal housing societies.

In response to a question about a proposed interchange at Katchari Chowk on main N-5, the DG mentioned that while this project was initially assigned to the RDA, it was later handed over to the Provincial Highway Authority, which is now responsible for its execution.

She further provided an update on the ring road project, stating that it is 36 percent complete and that the Punjab government has set a completion deadline of December 2025. Murtaza noted that some funding issues persist, as a revised PC-I to address price escalation is pending approval from the Planning Commission. If the required funds are released, the project could be completed ahead of schedule.