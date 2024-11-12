Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Religious affairs ministry urges PTA to block objectionable content on social media

Web Desk
6:20 PM | November 12, 2024
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to intensify efforts in removing objectionable content, including pornographic and blasphemous material, from social media platforms.

In a letter addressed to the PTA, the ministry highlighted the persistence of harmful content online, despite past efforts to block it in accordance with Supreme Court directives from January 2016 and March 2018. The ministry expressed concerns over the availability of such content, which it stated continues to undermine cultural and religious values and exposes citizens, particularly youth, to inappropriate material.

Acknowledging PTA’s previous measures, the ministry urged additional action to restrict access to this content, emphasizing the importance of upholding court directives and safeguarding public values. The ministry requested PTA to implement all necessary technical measures to block the content swiftly and effectively.

