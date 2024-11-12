Robber killed in encounter

MIRPURKHAS - In an encounter between the police and bandits, an outlaw named Rajab Nohani was killed on Monday. His fellow bandit, Fida, was arrested in injured condition, a police spokesperson said. Their third fellow escaped from the scene successfully. As soon as the incident was reported, SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sithar reached the sight. SHO Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Haq Nawaz Junejo also present on the occasion.

The SSP told media that a robber was killed by the timely action of the police and a motorcycle, cash and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The dacoits have also injured a villager, Umar Bhatti, who had been shifted to a nearby hospital, the SSP added.