Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that humanity is faced with challenges of climate change, sustainable development, and socio-economic disparities and the role of the parliament and parliamentarians, therefore, has become more pivotal in leading the country towards its strategic national and international interests. The Chairman Senate was speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural session of 10th Annual National Parliamentary Development Course at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS). He said that members of Parliament are the people’s representatives, entrusted by the Constitution with the great responsibility of empathizing with the masses. He observed that Parliamentary work has become a specialized service that necessitates proficient and professional support from officers well-versed in cross-disciplinary concepts and practices. “You must take pride in the responsibility bestowed upon you to serve and provide technical assistance to the elected representatives. Your role is crucial in guiding the nation’s progress towards the well-being of its citizens, aiming for a secure, prosperous, and happy future for our coming generations” Gilani remarked while highlighting the importance of the training course.

He called upon the participants to make full use of this robust and comprehensive training program designed to advance understanding of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, and the Government Rules of Business 1973. He commended PIPS administration and team for their pivotal role in empowering parliamentary officers with relevant and practical knowledge.

The Chairman Senate, at the conclusion, expressed best wishes to the course participants and hoped they will exploit this learning and networking opportunity towards a new destiny as professionals par excellence, offering quality-oriented services to the Parliamentary institutions. A highly diversified cohort of mid-career officers from the federal parliament and provincial assemblies, as well as Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and the Parliament is participating in the course.