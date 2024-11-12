Saifullah expresses concern over govt’s failure to address smog crisis

Peshawar - Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed deep concern and frustration over the government’s repeated failure to effectively address the smog crisis that continues to plague Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Each year, as smog returns, it brings severe health and environmental repercussions, yet the government’s response remains insufficient and disjointed. “Smog is not a new issue; it has become an annual catastrophe that severely affects public health, prolongs hospital stays, contaminates water sources, and jeopardizes our agricultural yields. Despite the clear and present danger, the government’s efforts to enforce and maintain anti-smog regulations have been weak and lack proper implementation,” stated Salim Saifullah.

Referring to the constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment guaranteed by the 26th Amendment, the former federal minister underscored that the government is constitutionally obligated to protect its citizens from environmental hazards. He called the current measures “half-hearted at best” and criticised the relevant officials for prioritising short-term economic gains over long-term public health and environmental sustainability.

“While some initiatives have been announced, particularly in Punjab, the truth is they have fallen short due to poor enforcement and a lack of strategic planning. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among other regions, is still waiting for a comprehensive action plan that matches the scale of this crisis,” Salim Saifullah said.

The main contributors to the worsening smog problem include unchecked traffic pollution, persistent crop burning, and rapid industrial growth—all areas where government regulation has been inadequate. The resulting air pollution exacerbates numerous health problems, including allergies, asthma, weakened immunity, and heart disease.

“The government’s inaction is inexcusable. It’s time to stop treating smog as a seasonal inconvenience and recognize it for what it truly is—a public health emergency,”

Salim Saifullah concluded, urging the authorities to finally take the strong, decisive measures needed to combat this escalating crisis.