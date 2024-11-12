Screen-Savvy Learning

The rise of digital education has provided children worldwide with access to resources beyond traditional classrooms. However, concerns are growing over the effects of increased screen time in online learning on children’s development and health. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a maximum of two hours of recreational screen time for children, yet studies show that children now spend an average of 6–7 hours daily on screens. This overuse is linked to physical issues such as headaches, sleep disturbances, and digital eye strain, which affects 30% of young people.

Extended screen time also impacts children’s social and mental health. A recent survey found that 45% of parents reported increased anxiety and irritability in their children due to intense online learning. Excessive screen use can limit opportunities for physical activity and social interaction, both essential for healthy development. Without balancing screen-based learning with offline engagement, children risk experiencing further negative effects on their mental health.

As digital education becomes more common, cooperation between parents and schools is vital to create a balanced approach. Emphasising physical exercise, promoting offline activities, and incorporating regular screen breaks can reduce screen dependence. By fostering a healthier digital environment, we can maximise the benefits of technology in education while protecting children’s health.

MEHAR KHAN,

Karachi.