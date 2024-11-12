Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seven dacoits held

NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Police arrested seven dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours. A police report said here Monday that Millat town police held two outlaws-- Zafar Ali s/o Safdar Ali resident of Chak No 117-JB, Dhanola and Aitzaz Ahmad s/o Rafique resident of 190-RB, Sultan Nagar. Chak Jhumra police nabbed Sabir Hussain of Chak No 201-RB, Awais of Madina Town, Faisal of 196-RB, Riasat and Husnain of 187-RB.

Police have seized 4 pistols, cash, cell phones, two stolen motorbikes and sent the outlaws behind the bars.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024