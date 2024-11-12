Seven dacoits held

FAISALABAD - Police arrested seven dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours. A police report said here Monday that Millat town police held two outlaws-- Zafar Ali s/o Safdar Ali resident of Chak No 117-JB, Dhanola and Aitzaz Ahmad s/o Rafique resident of 190-RB, Sultan Nagar. Chak Jhumra police nabbed Sabir Hussain of Chak No 201-RB, Awais of Madina Town, Faisal of 196-RB, Riasat and Husnain of 187-RB.

Police have seized 4 pistols, cash, cell phones, two stolen motorbikes and sent the outlaws behind the bars.