SIFC launches Green Tourism initiative to boost Pakistan’s global tourism appeal

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has introduced an ambitious Green Tourism initiative aimed at promoting Pakistan’s diverse tourism assets on the global stage. In collaboration with over 30 government organizations, the program highlights Pakistan's rich offerings, including religious pilgrimage sites, mountaineering spots, and historical heritage locations.

As part of the initiative, a digital platform will be developed, allowing tourists easy access to booking services, local guides, and accommodations via mobile devices. The program also focuses on attracting international sports and cultural events to Pakistan, seeking to draw both domestic and international audiences.

Plans include establishing a Human Resource Institute to enhance tourism skills and foster partnerships within the Green Tourism framework. The initiative’s structured approach is expected to expand Pakistan's tourism sector, promoting it as a destination for religious, adventure, and cultural tourism.