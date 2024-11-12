Sindh CM chairs meeting of Taskforce on Population Growth

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Taskforce on Population Growth in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the 2023 digital census indicates a national population surge, with an annual growth rate of 2.55 per cent.

He termed the high birth rates and significant migration from within Pakistan as two key drivers of population growth in the province.

The chief minister said the increased population has placed immense pressure on the province’s limited resources, affecting job availability, healthcare, education, housing, and food supply.

Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted his government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the socio-economic effects of rapid population growth.