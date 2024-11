National Emergency Operation Centre has forecast that smog conditions will persist throughout November and December in the plains of Punjab due to prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Urban centers such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera are expected to experience smog during these months.

The public has been advised to take precautionary measures, including avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure and wearing masks to mitigate the effects of smog.