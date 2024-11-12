Smog control measures imposed in major Punjab cities

LAHORE - In light of the harmful effects of smog, the Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notification imposing restrictions on outdoor activities and business operations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. According to the notification, from 11 November, all commercial markets will close by 8 pm, and shopping malls, stores, and bazaars will also cease operations by this time.

Additionally, all outdoor activities, including sports events, exhibitions, and festivals, will be banned. However, religious gatherings will be exempt from these restrictions. Restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer outdoor dining, and funerals, burials, and related ceremonies will also be exceptions to the rule. Certain sectors are exempt from these restrictions, including pharmacies, medical stores, medical facilities, laboratories, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, dairy, sweet shops, fruit & vegetable markets, meat shops, e-commerce, postal, and courier services, utility services and large departmental stores, which can only keep grocery and pharmacy sections open, with all other sections closed.

The Environmental Protection Agency has implemented further preventive measures to curb pollution. Violations will be penalized under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Marriage halls can continue hosting indoor events but must adhere to the old timings, while restaurants can serve food until 11 PM. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasized that any violation of these orders will lead to legal action under Section 188. A Task Force has been established at the tehsil level to ensure the implementation of these measures, which will remain in effect from 11 November to 17 November, he added.

The DC urged citizens to take precautions during the smog period. He advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, using masks, and taking measures to prevent respiratory illnesses. He particularly urged keeping children, the elderly and sick individuals safe from smog and staying indoors as much as possible. To minimize air pollution, he recommended using public transport instead of private vehicles. Syed Musa Raza stressed that protecting the health of citizens in the face of air pollution is the government’s top priority, and public cooperation will be key to successfully tackling the smog issue.