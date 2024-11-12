Smog disrupts train schedules nationwide as passengers face long delays

A recent wave of dense smog and fog has disrupted train operations across Pakistan, causing significant delays and leading to frustration among passengers. Railway authorities have reported that visibility issues due to adverse weather conditions in multiple cities are making it challenging to maintain scheduled train timings.

The Khyber Mail, which was expected to reach Karachi Cantt Station by 10 PM, was delayed by over seven hours, finally arriving at 5 AM the following morning. Passengers have expressed frustration, citing a lack of communication from railway staff about the delay. Many reported waiting long hours without any updates, adding to their discomfort.

Despite the mounting complaints, railway authorities have reportedly refused to offer refunds for delayed trains. Passengers claimed that staff were advising them to discard their tickets rather than issuing any compensation, exacerbating travelers’ dissatisfaction.

This situation highlights the growing impact of the ongoing smog crisis, which has not only affected road and air travel but also disrupted train schedules nationwide. Passengers have called for improved communication and better customer service from railway authorities, who have yet to announce any formal measures to address the ongoing disruptions.