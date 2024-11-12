SNGPL unveils winter gas supply schedule to ensure consistent pressure for consumers

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has revealed a new gas supply plan for the upcoming winter season, aimed at ensuring a consistent pressure supply for consumers.

This updated plan allows consumers to effectively schedule their cooking and daily activities.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers. It will take effect from November 2024.

Updated winter gas schedule

The winter schedule will provide gas at full pressure during three key periods each day:

Morning: 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Afternoon: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Evening: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

These time slots are strategically set to accommodate essential needs, including breakfast, midday meals, and dinner. The revised hours come in response to government directives and aim to address the increased demand for gas heating during the colder months.

With the winter season typically driving up gas usage due to heating requirements, SNGPL, which serves over 7.22 million customers across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions of Pakistan, is committed to delivering reliable, full-pressure gas supply during these specified times.