Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros

Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros
NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

MADRID  -  Spain on Monday announced fresh measures worth almost 3.8 billion euros to help stricken citizens recover from the country’s worst floods in a generation that have killed 222 people. But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez postponed the reckoning for Spain’s political class after tens of thousands of protesters demanded accountability for the disaster, saying the debate must follow the recovery. The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed Spain two weeks ago particularly devastated the wealthy eastern Valencia region, which has suffered most of the deaths and destruction. The torrents of muddy water wrecked roads and railways, tossed cars, gutted shops and submerged fields, with the final bill expected to soar to tens of billions of euros. Sanchez on Monday unveiled a second aid package worth 3.76 billion euros ($4 billion) to reinforce aid worth 10.6 billion euros announced last week. Compensation will be streamlined and extended to cover more residents and property, while farmers will also receive fresh aid totalling 200 million euros, the left-wing premier told a news conference. Sanchez has compared the measures to the state’s intervention to prop up the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

Asian stocks drop as China support plan falls flat, bitcoin hits record

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024