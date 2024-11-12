Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Stage drama writer Muneer Raj passes away

NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
LAHORE  - Pakistan’s famous stage drama writer Munir Raj passed away here on Monday. He had been under treatment at hospital for the last two months. According to the details, Munir Raj was 74, he was suffering from lung and heart disease. He was one of the most famous stage drama writers of Pakistan. Munir Raj also wrote a number of stage plays. His famous dramas include Rolla Daj Da, Feeqa In America, Nizam Saqqah, Ek Nawan Tamasha, Sandal Aur Scandal, Disco Dewane, Kala Karma Wala and many others.

