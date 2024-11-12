Tabraiz Shamsi, Carlos Brathwaite sign up with Lahore Qalandars for Global Super League

Leading South African spinner and West Indies T20 World Cup winner Carlos Brathwaite have signed with as part of an electrifying talent roster for the upcoming Exxon Mobil Guyana (GSL), set to take place from 26 November to 7 December 2024.

Shamsi and Brathwaite will be joined by the English trio of Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, and Luke Wells. The inaugural GSL will feature five prominent teams from around the world competing for glory, with two-time PSL champions being the sole representative from Pakistan. The other teams in this inaugural GSL edition include the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hampshire Hawks, Rangpur Riders, and Victoria.

Sameen Rana, Team Owner of : “I am excited to welcome this talented group of foreign cricketers to the family. “We are confident that their experience will help guide the Qalandars to success in the . The competition in Guyana will be fierce, but we are determined to represent Pakistan with pride and deliver a performance our fans can be proud of.”

Darren Gough, Head Coach of : “I’m absolutely thrilled with the international players we’ve brought into the squad for the . “Carlos Brathwaite’s experience and all-round abilities, combined with the talents of Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, and , make for a strong team. I’ve always believed in the importance of a balanced squad, and we have that in abundance with this group. I’m excited to work alongside them, and hopefully, we can bring home another trophy for the Qalandars.”