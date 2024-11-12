Tanzara Gallery to host ‘Echoes and Resonances’ exhibition

ISLAMABAD - Tanzara Gallery has announced a three-person exhibition titled “Echoes and Resonances,” featuring the works of prominent artists Farazeh Syed, Laila Rahman, and Saulat Ajmal. The exhibition will open on November 14 (Thursday) and continue until November 27.

“Echoes and Resonances” is a poignant and thought-provoking exhibition that weaves together diverse artistic voices, each exploring the complexities of human experience through unique perspectives. Farazeh Syed’s introspective drawings inhabit the liminal space between observation and rendering, capturing the essence of the unseen—visions, memories, and imaginings. Syed’s subjective language of drawing speaks to the innate impulse to create, offering a glimpse into the intersection of the external world and internal reflections.

Laila Rahman’s evocative works center around the circle, a symbol of infinite possibilities and connections. Her art contemplates loss, longing, and the human quest for meaning, reflecting on the fragile balance between chaos and hope. Through her pieces, Rahman invites viewers to contemplate the transcendent power of memory and connection, exploring the ongoing cycle of life, loss, and renewal. Saulat Ajmal’s bold, spontaneous paintings defy rationality, embracing chance, interruption, and risk. Her creative process twists time and convention, forging a space where doubt and hesitation fuel vivid movement and ambiguity.

Ajmal’s works inhabit the feminine sublime, where impulsiveness and self-determination reign, unbound by societal expectations. Her practice, which includes paintings, performances, and installations, challenges the norms of form and function, using risk as a tool for creative exploration.

Together, these artists create an immersive experience that resonates deeply, inviting visitors to explore the intersections of memory, loss, and connection. As one navigates these liminal spaces, they encounter echoes of their own experiences and the resonance of the human condition.