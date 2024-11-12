Treasury, allied parties get united in criticism of govt departments

LAHORE - The Monday’s Punjab Assembly session saw the treasury members and the allied parties getting united in their criticism of various government departments with the PPP member Mumtaz Chang threatening to resign over deteriorating law and order situation in and around the katcha areas. The session started with a delay of one hour and fifty-seven minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. Following the Question Hour, the PPP member Mumtaz Chang raised a point of order to address the issue of corrupt SHOs and DPOs posted in the Kacha area. He waved evidence in the Assembly, threatening to resign from his membership if no action was taken against the corrupt officers. He stated, “We are not here to sell chickpeas; we want to be the voice of the people.If the government does not want to take action against the kidnappers and robbers in areas like Sadiqabad Adda and Nawazabad, then they should accept my resignation.” Chang also criticized the police for failing to provide security in his constituency, claiming that despite reports of a thousand police officers being stationed in the Kacha area, there were no police present at checkpoints. Treasury member Amjad Ali Javed raised the issue of the high fees charged by NADRA for obtaining succession certificates, which he described as “oppressive.” He said that charging Rs 20,000 for a succession certificate and Rs 10,000 for a declaration certificate was unreasonable, especially for the poor. He called for a constitutional amendment to allow the jurisdiction of the Civil Courts, so that citizens would not be humiliated by the high fees. The Panel of Chairpersons directed Javed to submit a motion for the suspension of the succession certificate fee in the Assembly. Speaking on a point of order, opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed highlighted that the Punjab Assembly building is located in one of the worst affected areas of smog in the country, with over 35,000 people impacted by it. He urged the government to immediately install air purifiers in the Punjab Assembly. He pointed out that the Environmental Protection Department had made it mandatory for all high-rise buildings to install air purifiers, and that the Punjab Assembly, located in one of the most smog-affected areas, should also have them. He added that more than 35,000 people had been hospitalized due to smog, and medications were running short. Also, the House paid tribute to opposition member Khurram Ijaz Chatha, who had won the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year award, and the Speaker invited him to the dais and presented him with shields from the Commonwealth. The speaker said it was a matter of pride that Khurram Ijaz Chatha was recognized as the best parliamentarian among the 60 countries of the Commonwealth. Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman congratulated Khurram Ijaz Chatha on behalf of the government for receiving the Commonwealth award. He added that when Pakistan received the award from 60 countries, it was a proud moment, and all members should congratulate him. MPA Sami Ullah Khan also congratulated Khurram Ijaz Chatha, stating that winning the award reflects the honor of receiving recognition from 60 countries. He emphasized that now it was time to strengthen the parliamentary system. Earlier, during the Question Hour regarding the department of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the treasury and the opposition members questioned the performance of government departments expressing frustration over different issues. Opposition member Sardar Muhammad Owais Dreshak proposed the establishment of an industrial estate in Rajanpur Kot Mithan, which lies along the CPEC corridor, and could become a future business hub. MPA Mumtaz Chang spoke about the issue of industrial pollution in Rahim Yar Khan, where water from fertilizer factories had made drinking water bitter, and underground water was also turning salty. He suggested that factories should be relocated to areas further away from water sources to prevent contamination. In response to a question from opposition member Nadia Khar, Parliamentary Secretary Hassan Askarie replied that a feasibility study would be conducted at the local level, and if necessary, a Technical Training and Vocational Training Center would be established in District Kot Addu.

The speaker raised a question regarding the powers of the Chairman of the Punjab Economic Development and Management Company (FEDMC), asking if there were any powers vested in Mehmood Anas Jan to allocate an expensive plot of land for the factory.

The Parliamentary Secretary responded that plots could not be allocated without a proper process. The speaker asked for clarification from the department on the procedure for allotting plots and suggested that if the plot prices were exorbitant, it would be better for Mehmood Anas Jan to simply take a salary and not acquire expensive land.

At this point, Provincial Law Minister Sohail Bhart requested the Chair to defer all other questions for the day, so that answers could be provided to issues related to FEDMC and other matters. Treasury member Amjad Ali Javed suggested that if the departments fail to provide correct answers, the matter should be referred to the committees for resolution.

Opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, while speaking on a point of order, said it was inappropriate to defer questions as it would undermine the dignity of members.

The Assembly also discussed the Agricultural Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was presented by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman. The Speaker referred the bill to the relevant Standing Committee for two months.

After the completion of the agenda, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan adjourned the session until 2:00 PM on Wednesday.