Trump to name Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, according to a report Monday.

Trump may still make a last-minute change, but he seems to have decided on Rubio, said The New York Times, citing three people familiar with his plans.

Neither Rubio's team nor Trump's team have confirmed the report.

Rubio, first elected to the Senate in 2010, is known for his hardline stance on Cuba, Iran and China.

Recently, however, he has aligned more closely with Trump’s foreign policy, echoing the president-elect’s calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which he said has reached a “stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion."

Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel, has consistently adopted hardline positions.

Earlier this year, he accused President Joe Biden of appealing to “antisemites” in the Democratic Party by criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza and urged the administration to revoke visas for foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, labeling them as "terrorist sympathizers."

In November last year, when confronted by a group activists in Congress, Rubio opposed calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, describing the Palestinian group as “vicious animals” and saying: “I want (Israel) to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on.”

Rubio has also led efforts to ban TikTok, arguing that it spreads “pro-Hamas, anti-Israel propaganda” and poses an “existential threat to our nation.”

Following an Iranian missile attack on Israel in October, he encouraged a strong Israeli response, saying “those demanding Israel show 'restraint' should remember that they have the ability to inflict regime-threatening damage on Iran and have already shown restraint by not doing so.”

Trump picks Mike Waltz as national security adviser

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser,

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Trump asked the Florida congressman, a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, to assume the role.

The influential position does not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz, 50, has been a member of the House Armed Services, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Trump selects former Republican lawmaker to lead US Environmental Protection Agency

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that he has tapped former Republican Representative Lee Zeldin to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Trump described Zeldin as a "true fighter for America First policies" who wields a "very strong legal background."

"He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet," the incoming president said in a statement.

"He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way," he added.

Zeldin said it is an "honor" to be selected by Trump as the next EPA administrator, and like Trump, emphasized that his priority will be growing American business.

"We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water," he added.

As the head of a US federal agency, Zeldin's appointment is subject to Senate review, though Trump has called for lawmakers to allow him to circumvent the Constitutionally-mandated practice to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

He has called on Republican senators running to replace outgoing leader Mitch McConnell to support what are known as "recess appointments," a practice whereby a president is able to fill a Cabinet vacancy if the Senate is not in session for 10 days.

Both parties have fought use of recess appointments since the Obama administration, however, using what are known as pro forma sessions to block presidents from carrying them out. Trump has so far not endorsed any candidate seeking the top spot in the Senate in a move likely intended to ratchet up pressure on the candidates.

"Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner," he posted on his proprietary social media website on Sunday.