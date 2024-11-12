Turkish firms invited to enter mutually beneficial JVs with Pakistani counterparts

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has invited Turkish firms to enter into mutually beneficial joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the field of information technology and agriculture.

He was talking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu who called on him in Islamabad on Monday. The minister said Pakistan could learn from Turkiye’s experience in power sector reforms. He also welcomed Irfan Neziroglu on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the historical and fraternal bonds and the great potential for enhancing the current volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The minister also recalled his meeting with Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, in Washington last month on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and IMF Annual meetings.

During the meeting, various aspects of historical and longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly the growing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defense, came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu expressed his appreciation for the economic reforms and the resultant macroeconomic stability in Pakistan. He assured his full commitment and support for further strengthening the relations between both the nations.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Keith Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APM Terminals, who called on the finance minister at Finance Division. The meeting was also attended by Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director A.P. Moller Maersk Singapore, Ahmed Hassan, SVP of A.P. Moller Maersk Group, and Sander Riemersma, Head of Portfolio Strategy APM Terminals.

The discussion focused on the progress made as a follow-up on the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month between government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Government of the Kingdom of Denmark to enhance bilateral cooperation and accelerate sustainable economic growth through promoting and enhancing green and sustainable public-private partnership (PPP) investment.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed APM Terminals commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the Group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate in Pakistan. Keith Svendsen briefed the minister on APM Terminals’ business portfolio and its plans for building port infrastructure in Pakistan for enhanced revenue growth and improvement in regional trade and connectivity.

In other development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, who called on the finance minister at Finance Division.

During the meeting, various aspects of bilateral ties and ways for further enhancing cooperation and collaborations in the field of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Denmark were discussed. The minister highlighted the role of Pakistani diaspora in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar apprised the minister about the current state of bilateral ties and the scope and opportunities for further business ventures and collaborations. He also highlighted the role of Pakistani expatriates settled in Demark for strengthening bilateral ties and promoting commerce and cultural exchanges between both the countries.