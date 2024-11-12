Two dacoits arrested after police encounter

FAISALABAD - Two dacoits were arrested while their accomplice managed to escape after an encounter with police in Thikriwala police limits. A police spokesman said here on Monday that three bandits intercepted a car rider near the bridge of Chak No.68-JB but the driver accelerated which enraged the criminals, who opened firing at the car. However, the car-rider remained unhurt. Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and ordered the outlaws to surrender but they opened firing on the police by taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop. The police also returned fire and during the encounter, two criminals received injuries in firing by their own accomplice and fell down on the ground whereas their accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police arrested the injured outlaws who were identified as Qais and Safdar, whereas the escapee was identified as Piyara Ali. Accused Qais was wanted to Thikriwala police in eight dacoity cases. An investigation and raids continue for the arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.

Search operation conducted near motorway interchange

The police conducted a search operation near the Sahiwanwala Motorway Interchange against criminals to ensure foolproof security to Chinese engineers and other foreigners. A police spokesman said here on Monday that on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, teams of the Special Branch, CTD, CPO security branch and Elite Force took part in the search operation. The Station House Officer (SHO) FIEDMC police station led the operation and thoroughly checked houses in addition to verifying data of people through biometric system. The police also searched 37 vehicles and checked their documents during the operation, the spokesman added.

Man killed over property dispute; two arrested

The police have arrested two persons within an hour of a murder in Tarkhani police limits. A police spokesman said here on Monday that accused Abaad Ali, Nasrullah, etc. had shot dead Amjad at Chak No.44-GB over a property dispute. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Saddar Division to probe the matter, submit a report besides ensuring the arrest of the culprits without any delay. Therefore, a special team was constituted which started an investigation and succeeded in arresting accused Abaad Ali and Nasrullah within one hour of the incident. The accused were locked behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

2,880 farmers registered under CM livestock card

As many as 2,880 livestock farmers had so far registered in all the four districts of the division for the Chief Minister livestock card. Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Monday that 983 farmers were registered in district Faisalabad, 839 in district Jhang, 615 in district Toba Tek Singh and 443 in district Chiniot. He asked people to get them register for livestock cards as farmers’ registration was in full swing in the division. He said that facilitation desks were set up at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to facilitate the farmers adding that a wide range awareness campaign for farmers through kisan livestock Bethak, school focus programme, mobile veterinary dispensaries, mobile training school bus, radio talks, electronics, digital and print media were held.