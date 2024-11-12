Uzbekistan to supply green energy to Europe

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday said that his country will sign a deal to supply green energy to Europe “in the coming days.”

“In the coming days, we will sign a multilateral agreement on supplying green energy to Europe,” Mirziyoyev said while addressing the UN Climate Change Conference's (COP29) World Leaders Summit in Baku.

Calling climate change a major global threat that directly causes geopolitical tensions, Mirziyoyev said it also intensifies issues related to various problems, including food and energy security and access to water and resources.

Mirziyoyev said these problems are being felt in Central Asia, and that their main goal under the Paris Agreement is to prevent an increase in temperature.

“In this regard, we are resolutely pursuing extensive reforms in Uzbekistan to achieve carbon neutrality. We have set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030. We are ready to extend this commitment by 2050,” Mirziyoyev further said.

He also said Uzbekistan will increase the share of green energy in its portfolio to 40%, and that it is committed to expanding its contributions in overcoming the consequences of climate change.

“I would like to reiterate Uzbekistan’s readiness for open dialogue and partnership for the common well-being and green development,” Mirziyoyev added.