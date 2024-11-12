Waving US flag at Swabi rally fed govt’s plan: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has condemned the waving of the US flag at the Swabi rally, calling it a premeditated act orchestrated by the Form-47 government.

He alleged that the flag was waved by agents of the government as part of a conspiracy, emphasizing that this government is skilled at using such dirty tactics. Barrister Saif stressed that such actions will not diminish the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan among the public.

He also stated that an investigation into the incident is underway. Furthermore, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his displeasure over the incident and vowed to take legal action against those responsible for waving the flag.