Wheat to be sown over 2.6m acres of land in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The agriculture department had set a target to sow wheat crop over 2.6 millions acres of land in Bahawalpur division.

According to Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Mr. Asif Cheema here on Monday,the Punjab government had assigned task to the department to ensure wheat sowing over 2.6 millions acres of land in all three districts of the division including wheat sowing over 0.7 millions acres of land in Bahawalpur district.

He said that the agri teams had been playing remarkable role in raising awareness among wheat growers to complete target of wheat sowing by November 20. He urged wheat growers to use approved varieties of seeds and fertilizers to get bumper yield.

He advised them to use two bags of DAP fertilizer into the field at the time of wheat sowing,while other varieties of fertilizers including potassium sulfate, super sulfate, ammonium nitrate, nitro-phos and urea were used later.

DPO issues directives over 50 complaints

District Police Officer,Asad Sarfaraz Khan issued directives on over 50 complaints which he received in open courts during last two days.

The police source said that the DPO conducted open courts at his office and listened to the visitors. The people filed their complaints pertaining to their cases at different police stations of the district.

After listening to them, he directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of several police circles to resolve the complaints without further delay. The DPO also directed investigation officers of different cases to complete their reports in recovery cases and submit them to his office within a week, respectively. He emphasized the need to conducted inquiry and investigation pure on merit basis.