RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected bootleggers on Tuesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 97 litres of liquor from their possession. A police spokesperson said that City police held Nasir for having 20 litres of liquor and Jamal and Rustam having 20 litres of liquor. Bani, R.A. Bazar and Taxila police rounded up Sulman, Faisal, Yasva, Adeel, Shehzad Gul, Nazakat, and Toqeer and recovered 57 litres of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.