RAWALPINDI - Twelve Major Generals of Pakistan Army were promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those promoted include Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir