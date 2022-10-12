Share:

RAWALPINDI - Twelve Major Generals of Pakistan Army were promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those promoted include Major General Inam Haid­er Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major Gen­eral Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Ma­jor General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Mu­hammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Ma­jor General Kashif Nazir