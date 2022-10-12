Share:

RAWALPINDI-Two more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,668. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,043 from Rawalpindi and 3,625 from other districts. The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad area each, while presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district’s health facility. District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 1,069 samples were collected, out of which 1,067 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.