ISLAMABAD - More than 200 cameras would be installed in Islamabad under the Safe City project during next one month, bringing the total number of surveillance cameras to 2,400. Following the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and directions of Minister for Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, up-gradation of Islamabad Safe City Project is underway, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. During the third meeting between officials of Islamabad Capital Police and Capital Development Authority, it was decided that safe city cameras would ensure surveillance cover from Srinagar Highway to Islamabad airport and Bhara Kahu to Satra Meel, he said. It was also decided that cameras would be installed during October at Margalla bypass to cover the highway. More cameras would be installed for coverage at Islamabad Expressway with the purpose to ensure smooth flow of traffic and surveillance at entry and exit points of the city. A total of 50 percent increase would be made in the number of cameras during the next six months while up-gradation would continue till 100 percent coverage of Islamabad through safe city projects.