Peshawar - A global award for their outstanding work in improving the school environment was bestowed upon Secretaries of Parent Teacher Councils (PTCs) by the German Agency International Cooperation (GIZ). The teacher’s initiative has been selected from over 100 development projects from around the world as best practices for women’s empowerment. Shahram Tarakai, Minister of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) together with representatives from GIZ awarded the prizes to 39 head teachers who were selected among over 2,200 primary schools from the merged areas in the event which celebrated contributions by women to the development of the merged areas. Funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ FDP supported 5,000 parent- teacher councils with capacity development including the opening of bank accounts to receive Rs 3.6 Billion in government funds for school improvement under the conditional grant program funded by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of KP govt. Mr Tarakai vowed to allocate more funds to similar initiatives and appreciated the efforts of the GIZ FTP and thanked the German government for its support, and reiterated that the actions under the program should continue as merged areas need capacity development for sustainability. Dr Peer Gatter, Head of the FTP congratulated the head teachers for the outstanding achievement and said that education and especially girls’ education is of utmost importance for the sustainable development of merged areas.