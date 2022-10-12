Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 79 more people were infected with dengue virus in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,252. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Tuesday said that among the new cases, 30 patients had arrived from Potohar Town urban area, 17 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 13 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, seven from Chaklala Cantonment, six from Potohar rural, two from Kahuta and one of each from Taxila Cantonment, Taxila city, Murree, and Gujar Khan.

Dr Sajjad said that 216 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including 104 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 87 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 25 to the Holy Family Hospital. He further informed that out of the total admitted patients, 131 were confirmed cases, with 93 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer stated that one patient was in a critical position at BBH. While giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration had registered 2,712 FIRs, issued challans to 7,439, notices to 10,801, sealed 615 premises, while imposed a fine of Rs 7,625,416 for violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date. The health officer said that prevailing weather had increased the mosquito breeding threats, and October was crucial for dengue spread. He urged the residents to clean their water tanks and remove stagnant water.