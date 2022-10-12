Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq has vowed to provide future tennis stars to the country through its ACE tennis talent hunt programme. Sharing his views during the practice session along with physical trainer Farhan Masood, Aisam said: “It was one of my initiatives to identify fresh talent of tennis and fortunately, I am successful in my mission. We have selected 16 players from four cities in Pakistan for mentorship. The selected players include Bilal Asim, Ahtesham Humayun, Muhammad Hamza and Abubakar Talha from Lahore, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmed Nael, Soha Ali and Razik Sultan from Islamabad, Raahim Veqar, Natalia Zaman, Taimur Ansari and Samer Zaman from Karachi and Shayan Afridi, Hamid Israr, Hamza Roman, and Shahsawar Khan from Peshawar.” He said different coaches have been hired for all these four cities as their goal is to train them and further enhance their skills in 12 months. “These players will be trained and groomed in such a way that they will not only represent the country at international level but also win international glories for it.”