CHRISTCHURCH-Finn Allen smashes six sixes to show his form ahead of the T20 World Cup as he top-scored for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday in the tri-series.

Allen blasted six sixes in his 62 off 42 balls as the Blackcaps chased down their target of 131 with ease at Hagley Oval. The victory leaves the hosts and Pakistan each with two wins and one defeat before the Blackcaps next face Bangladesh today (Wednesday), also in Christchurch. The three nations are using the week-long tournament to fine-tune for the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

An improved bowling performance by the hosts saw Pakistan restricted to 130-7 in their 20 overs before Allen and Devon Conway’s impressive opening partnership of 117 runs set up a comfortable victory for New Zealand. After Allen was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan, captain Kane Williamson saw Kiwis home with three overs and five balls to spare.

“It was an improvement again from the last game,” said Williamson, referring to New Zealand’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday. “The condition weren’t easy, but we were nice and clinical with the ball. “Finn really broke the back of the chase by being super aggressive and Devon complemented him nicely,” he added.

Following his unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh, Conway fired five fours in compiling unbeaten 49 off 46 balls. “We need to discuss our mistakes ahead of the next match,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, whose side play Bangladesh on Thursday. “We had a bad day, we just weren’t up to the mark with our batting.”

New Zealand bowler Michael Bracewell was named man-of-the-match after removing prolific opening pair Rizwan for 16 and captain Babar Azam for 21, in his superb two for 11 from four overs. “I was a bit fortunate in that first over with a couple of short, wide ones which went straight to fielders,” said Bracewell. “It was pretty nerve-wracking, bowling to some world-class players, but I was happy with the way it came out.”

Iftikhar Ahmed top scored for Pakistan with 27 runs that included three fours. Tim Southee removed Iftikhar and Muhammad Nawaz with the first two deliveries of the final over, but Muhammad Wasim survived the hat-trick ball.

Scores in brief

NEW ZEALAND 131 for 1 (Allen 62, Conway 49*, Shadab 1-26) beat PAKISTAN 130 for 7 (Bracewell 2-11, Santner 2-27, Southee 2-31) by 9 wickets.