QUETTA - Former Member National As­sembly (MNA) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balo­chistan President Changez Khan Jamali on Tuesday hailed the conferring of Benazir Gold Medal Award on political work­ers for their services in revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country.

“Late Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is an unforgettable chapter in the political history of Pakistan,” he said while talking to Balochistan International Think Tank Chair­man Owais Jadoon who called on him here at PPP secretariat.

BITT chairman informed the provincial president of PPP about the details of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed International High Performance Award 2022-24 and presented the award programme model before the PPP leader. “Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was unprecedented like her name,” Jamali said and added that all the difficult chal­lenges she faced in his political life were the characteristic only she possessed, even she laid down her life while abiding by the democratic principles.

“Benazir Shaheed has many distinctions in the political history of Pakistan which are not shared by any other politi­cal leader,” he said.

He further said that the Benazir Gold Medal Award programme on behalf of Balo­chistan International Think Tank in connection with the un­forgettable services of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is a commend­able initiative. “The efforts of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan International Think Tank and Owais Jadoon will be appreciated,” he maintained.

PPP Balochistan Provincial Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogizai, Pro­vincial Deputy Information Secretary Haji Qasim Achakzai, Quetta Division President Advocate Khair Muhammad Tareen, Award Programme Committee members, Ghulam Mohiuddin Rind, Haji Rabbani Khilji and Akhtar Shah Man­dokhel were also present.